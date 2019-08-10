Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Marauder – Achraf Hakimi

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, we focus on Borussia Dortmund’s marauding full-back Achraf Hakimi.

As far as debut seasons in the Bundesliga go, Borussia Dortmund could hardly have asked for more from loan signing Achraf Hakimi last term.

While the latter half of his campaign was cruelled by injury, it was impossible to ignore the impact he made earlier on as he emerged as a force to be reckoned with from full-back and made 28 appearances in all competition.

Back on loan from Real Madrid for a second season, Hakimi’s return to fitness will be a delight to the BVB fans who are yearning to see him marauding down the flanks again.

Following the summer arrival of left-back Nico Schulz, and with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard playing further forward, Dortmund could boast the most exciting wings in the entire competition.

It is quite staggering to think that Hakimi only turns 21 in November, such is the sheer talent he possesses but also the maturity he displays in his play.

And, while his long-term future might still remain at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Hakimi can at least look to another season of being adored at the Signal Iduna Park as he looks to continue “Skilling It” in the Bundesliga.