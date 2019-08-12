Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Investigator – Thomas Muller

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign set to kick off this Friday, FOX Sports Asia focuses on one of the stars that will be “Skilling It” this season – Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller.

It’s quite an achievement, especially in modern football, to have a position or style of play defined based on an individual’s innovation – but that is exactly what Thomas Muller accomplished.

Skilling It in the Bundesliga with Bayern’s Iceman, Investigator & Magician

The original Raumdeuter – which translates to “space investigator” – was coined based on Muller’s uncanny knack to find pockets of space in the opposition half to exploit with his intelligent off-the-ball movement, where he could then call on his other attributes to deal the damage.

With 185 goals in 486 appearances for Bayern thus far, the Germany international is certainly no stranger to a cheeky flick or a classy finish, but the greatest display of him “Skilling It” is arguably what he can do without the ball.

🔍🔍🔍 As long as there has been criminal defending, @FCBayernEN‘s INVESTIGATOR @esmuellert_ will be there to deal the punishment. What are YOU looking forward to in the new @Bundesliga_EN season??? #SkillingIt #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobe pic.twitter.com/p6qo14FxkR — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 12, 2019

With eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals, a UEFA Champions League crown and the 2014 FIFA World Cup to his name, Muller already has a career he can look back on with plenty of pride.

Remarkably still only 29, however, he still has plenty of football left in him and – while he may not always grab the headlines akin to team-mates Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry – he has been one of Bayern’s most-consistent contributors in the past decade.

With Bayern looking to claim an 8th consecutive Meisterschale this season, and maybe even the Champions League too, Muller will have plenty more ‘investigating’ to do in the coming campaign.