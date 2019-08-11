Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Hunter – Ante Rebic

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, we focus on “The Hunter” – Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic.

If not for a late-campaign collapse, Eintracht Frankfurt could easily have been the standout performers in the Bundesliga last season and preparing for UEFA Champions League football at the moment.

Having looked certain to finish in the top four, they went winless in their final seven games of the campaign and ultimately had to settle for a 7th-place finish although they still gained many admirers for their dynamic and entertaining style of football.

As usually is the case, the attackers received most of the plaudits but understandably so, for the attack of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic combined to produce some scintillating football and netted 41 goals between the three of them.

With Jovic and Haller now departed for Real Madrid and West Ham respectively, there will be added responsibility on Rebic’s shoulders in the 2019/20 campaign – not that it should affect a man who displays nerves of steel and a killer instinct on a weekly basis.

A World Cup finalist with Croatia last year, the 25-year-old never shies away from doing his fair share of hard work but his bustling demeanour combines well with a killer instinct in the final third.

Akin to a hunter on the prowl, Rebic’s predatory instinct could shine even brighter in a new-look Eintracht frontline this season.