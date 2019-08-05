Reports: Manchester City star set for record €110 Million move to Bundesliga giants; to become club’s highest-paid player

Manchester City have made a few considerable additions to their squad this summer, with Rodri and Angelino coming in. However, the Citizens are in talks to sell a few of their players, and one might be headed to Germany on a record deal.

According to France Football, Bayern Munich are closing in on signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City. The Bavarians are going to pay the Citizens a whopping €110 Million, a league record, before bringing the German wide-man back to his native country on a five-year deal.

Meanwhile, Guardiola himself recently indicated doubts over Sane’s future, hinting that the player had walked away from contract negotiations.

“We tried to extend the contract for more than a year, we were quite close a month ago but now it’s a bit different. I cannot say anymore,” he had said.

If the deal gets over the line, Sane will become Bundesliga’s most expensive import ever. He will also become Bayern Munich’s highest earner, surpassing Robert Lewandowski by earning €18 Million per year.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Bayern Munich have been public in their approach for Leroy Sane. However, there seems to be no struggle from the player himself to move to Germany. In fact, Guardiola even played him from the start in the Community Shield only to lose him with an injury in the first half.

Nevertheless, this transfer still remains on the cards.