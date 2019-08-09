Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Marksman – Andrej Kramaric

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, we focus on Hoffenheim’s deadly marksman Andrej Kramaric.

Having only been in Germany for the relatively short span of three and a half years, Andrej Kramaric has taken no time at all to etch his name in the Bundesliga’s history books.

The Bundesliga is back… and it’s going to be Skilling It!

Back in March, Kramaric’s strike in a 4-1 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen was his 47th league goal for Hoffenheim, which made him the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Bundesliga ahead of fan favourite Sejad Salihovic.

The Croat, who was part of the side that reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, has since taken that tally up to 50 and – at the age of 28 and looking settled at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena – could still add many more.

His time at Hoffenheim has coincided with the club’s most-successful period in German football’s top flight, having managed consecutive top-four finishes from 2016 to 2018 before slumping to 9th last term.

Still, Kramaric was a consistent contributor and his 17 goals saw him finish the campaign as the league’s joint-third highest scorer.

Forming a formidable partnership with Ishak Belfodil, who combined with Kramaric for a total of 33 goals, the duo can boast to be one of the Bundesliga’s most-dangerous strike pairings and their deadly skills in front of goal will be crucial to Hoffenheim’s rise up the table this season.