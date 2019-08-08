Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Magician – Thiago

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, we focus on Thiago – Bayern Munich’s magical maestro.

Thiago could be forgiven for thinking that silverware is an annual occurrence at Bayern Munich, having won the Bundesliga in each of his six seasons at the club since joining from Barcelona in 2013.

Skilling It in the Bundesliga with Bayern’s Iceman, Investigator & Magician

But, considering the influential role he plays for the club in the middle of the park, he of all people would know the hard work that goes into ensuring success at the Allianz Arena year after year.

From the time he made his professional debut for Barcelona at the age of 18, Thiago’s prodigious talents have been apparent but – a decade on – he has fully evolved into a midfield magician capable of dictating the tempo and changing the game with one swing of his right foot.

Injuries have restricted his output throughout his time in Germany although he enjoyed his best campaign in 2018/19, with his 42 appearances in all competition the most he has managed since moving to the Bavarian outfit.

While there is no shortage of competition for the two central midfield berths, with Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and even the versatile Joshua Kimmich vying for place, Thiago’s unique skills should make him one of the first names on manager Niko Kovac’s starting XI when fully fit.

View this post on Instagram Season 7, here we go! ⚽️❤️ A post shared by Thiago Alcantara (@thiago6) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:45am PDT

While Martinez is a more conservative option and Goretzka’s all-action style suits a more dynamic approach, Thiago’s skill and guile – and his keen eye for a killer pass – makes him the first choice when Bayern need a bit of magic in midfield.