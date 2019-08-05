Witsel hails ‘complete’ Jadon Sancho for terrorising Bayern in DFL-Supercup triumph

Axel Witsel believes Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho had Bayern Munich’s defenders running scared in Saturday’s 2-0 DFL-Supercup triumph at the Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund got their 2019/20 campaign up and running at the weekend by claiming the first silverware of the season, producing an impressive display to beat Bayern courtesy of second-half goals from Paco Alcacer and Sancho.

DFL Supercup Highlights – Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern Munchen

Despite finding himself on the receiving end of some close attention from the opposition, Sancho was in sparkling form as he assisted Alcacer for the opener before sealing the win with a fine finish through the legs of Manuel Neuer.

Still only 19, Sancho is coming off a stunning season that saw him notch 12 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga, and had Witsel purring after starting the new campaign with another brilliant showing.

“Jadon is a serious talent,” the Belgian said on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“Even the Bayern defenders were scared when he was on the ball, but there’s nothing new there because he has just so much quality.

“He is quick, technically gifted and he can score goals himself as well as lay them on for his team-mates.

“He really is the complete player.”

Dortmund captain Marco Reus was also effusive in his praise of the England international but believes he can get even better, explaining: “When Jadon approaches you in a one-on-one, it’s incredibly difficult [for the defender].

“He’s a fantastic player, but he’s still learning.”

Sancho will be part of a formidable-looking Dortmund attack in the coming season that also boasts Reus, Paco Alcacer, Mario Gotze, and summer signings Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Having battled Bayern all the way before losing out in the title race on the final day last season, BVB will be looking to challenge once more in 2019/20.

“It’s a long season and Bayern are still Bayern, so that means we have to get straight back to work” added Witsel.

“That’s the only way we can achieve our goals, but we’re feeling confident right now.

“The Supercup was a good sign.”

Dortmund managed to beat Bayern 3-2 in their first league meeting last term, although they then suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat in the return encounter which ultimately came as a huge blow to their title chances.