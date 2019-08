Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich: Sancho stars as BVB claim DFL-Supercup

Borussia Dortmund prevented Bayern Munich winning the DFL-Supercup for a fourth successive year, as Jadon Sancho starred in a 2-0 win.

Jadon Sancho grabbed a goal and an assist to inspire Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup, ending Die Roten’s recent dominance of the German season’s curtain-raiser.

Lucien Favre’s men looked the brighter and more imaginative of the two sides for much of the contest and their display – led by the excellent Sancho and Paco Alcacer – suggests the Bundesliga is set for another tight tussle at the top of the table.

Although Bayern survived Dortmund’s lightning start, Alcacer finally opened the scoring in the 48th minute.

Niko Kovac’s side piled forward in search of an equaliser and Sancho – who set up the first goal after a solo run – finished things off on the break, preventing Bayern from winning the title for a fourth year in succession.

Dortmund showed no sign any of pre-season rustiness and almost produced a devastating start, as Raphael Guerreiro’s cutback found Marco Reus and he forced a vital save from Manuel Neuer inside the first minute.

Bayern’s goalkeeper was nearly the villain soon after, wildly rushing 40 yards out of his goal – but, luckily for him, Alcacer’s effort trickled just wide of the empty net.

Kovac’s men finally clicked into gear in the 24th minute and Kingsley Coman drew a reflex save from Marwin Hitz.

Dortmund resumed control after the break and deservedly took the lead – Thiago Alcantara gifting possession to Sancho, who dazzled the Bayern defence and teed up Alcacer on the edge of the box for a sweeping finish into the bottom-right corner.

An equaliser almost arrived 10 minutes later, but Hitz palmed away Coman’s header and Omer Toprak desperately cleared just in time before Robert Lewandowski could pounce.

Dortmund took advantage with 21 minutes to go, as Guerreiro released Sancho behind the flagging David Alaba and he coolly slotted through Neuer’s legs.

What does it mean? Dortmund make a statement

While you can rarely garner a huge amount from these traditional openers, this was certainly no casual kickabout. Bayern cannot be accused of not taking things seriously when you look at their starting XI.

However, they were outthought and outmanoeuvred on Saturday, with Dortmund looking in great shape ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Sancho dazzles when it matters

Not even Sancho will claim he was everywhere throughout this match. He picked his moments to make an impact, and he certainly succeeded. His run for Alcacer’s goal was exceptional, while he showed stamina, pace and composure to double the advantage.

Thiago well off the pace

Spain international Thiago was culpable for Alcacer’s goal, cheaply giving possession away. It was not the first such instance either, as he was also responsible for Dortmund’s opening opportunity.

What’s next?

Both sides return to DFB-Pokal action in their next outings, with Dortmund travelling to Uerdingen on Friday, before Bayern face Energie Cottbus the following Monday.