Reports: Manchester City star close to agreeing terms with Bundesliga giants

According to a few sources, Manchester City star Leroy Sane is very close to a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, with the player himself about to agree to terms with the club in the days to come.

Express.de reports that close relatives of the German footballer have revealed that he will sign with Bayern Munich soon and will return to his home country once again, after having spent a few years with Manchester City in England.

It is already known that Bayern are looking for some suitable replacement options for the likes of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, both of who left the club at the end of the 2018-19 season. The Bavarians had shortlisted Sane as one of their replacement options long back, but Manchester City were unwilling to sell him until recently.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old himself expressed discomfort at the Etihad after manager Pep Guardiola snubbed him from his first-choice XI for a greater part of the 2018-19 season. Sane, who previously played a major role in City’s Premier League title-winning run in 2017-18, was injured for the first few months and later, ignored by Guardiola as he preferred the likes of Bernardo Silva in his attack over the German left-winger.

According to Express.de, Sane will cost Bayern over €100million – twice of what City paid for him when he joined from Schalke in 2016. However, further updates on the deal are yet to be ascertained.