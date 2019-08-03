Schalke name ‘next Neuer’ Nubel as captain

Alexander Nubel is considered the heir to Manuel Neuer and Schalke have handed the 22-year-old the captain’s armband.

David Wagner has named Alexander Nubel as Schalke’s new captain as the goalkeeper continues to follow in Manuel Neuer’s footsteps.

Nubel made 18 Bundesliga starts last season and enters the new campaign as the undisputed number one following Ralf Fahrmann’s move to Norwich City on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old will also don the armband, which Neuer did for Schalke before moving to Bayern Munich eight years ago.

Comparisons have been drawn between the pair and Bayern are said to have a high opinion of Germany Under-21 international Nubel.

Head coach Wagner also confirmed defender Benjamin Stambouli and midfielder Omar Mascarell as joint vice-captains.

“I’m very excited that these three will lead our team during the new season,” the former Huddersfield Town boss said.