Bundesliga legend Matthaus tips Kai Havertz to become world’s best

Former FIFA World Player of the Year Lothar Matthaus believes Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz could one day follow in his footsteps and gain the same accolade.

Matthaus, who made over 460 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and remains Germany’s record holder for international appearances with 150 caps to his name.

In 1991, the former midfielder was named the inaugural FIFA World Player of the Year and is still the only German to have ever won the award.

While the Bundesliga – and the German national team for that matter – have never had any shortage of quality talent, Matthaus believes it is a rising star on the brink of announcing himself on the world stage that could be the one to follow in his footsteps.

“[Havertz] has set the bar very high – for me he was the player of [last] season,” Matthaus told kicker, according to an article on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“If Havertz can maintain this high standard, with his natural talent, cleverness, presence on the pitch, and goal threat, then he could someday follow me as World Footballer of the Year.

Still only 20, Havertz netted 17 goals in the Bundesliga last season despite not being deployed as an out-and-out striker, and really cemented his status as one of the competition’s best players.

And it appears that even his team-mates are sometimes also in awe at his sheer ability.

“It’s an absolute blessing to have such a player in the side,” said Leverkusen captain Lars Bender.

“Back when I was 17, I’d never seen a player that was so far on as Kai.

“He’s just a top guy from head to toe. He’s extremely grounded, close to his family, and really appreciates what he’s got.

“I don’t know how I would have dealt with all the hype when I was his age. I have so much respect for that.”

Havertz presently holds the record for youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances, having achieved the feat last year at the age of 18 years and 307 days.