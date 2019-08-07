Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Maverick – Salomon Kalou

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, we focus on Hertha Berlin’s evergreen maverick Salomon Kalou.

When he was released at the end of his contract with Chelsea right after starting in the victorious UEFA Champions League final of 2012, Salomon Kalou might have been forgiven for just taking it easy for the remainder of the career.

The Bundesliga is back… and it’s going to be Skilling It!

Instead, he has gone on to star in two other top leagues in Europe and is still going strong at the age of 33.

A two-year stint in France with Lille, where he scored 30 goals in 67 Ligue 1 outings, was followed by a move to Hertha Berlin, where he has been thriving ever since.

In his five previous campaigns at the Olympiastadion, Kalou has netted 51 times in 165 matches – a healthy rate considering he continues to be deployed in a wide attacking berth rather than as the focal point up forward.

Despite being into his thirties now, the Ivory Coast international – who was an African Cup of Nations winner in 2015 – has lost none of his searing pace and nimble footwork, which should see him continue to cause all sorts of problems for opposition defenders in the coming Bundesliga season.