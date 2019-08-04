Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Warrior – Yuya Osako

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, we focus on Werder Bremen’s Japanese warrior Yuya Osako.

Blessed with stealth and dexterity befitting a ninja, but possessing the heart of a warrior, Yuya Osako has been one of Asia’s – and the Bundesliga’s – most consistent performers in recent times.

Skilling it with Werder Bremen’s Japanese Warrior, Yuya Osako

After starring for Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the forward performed admirably in his first season at Werder Bremen after joining from Cologne, netting five goals in 23 appearances in all competition.

At the age of 29, Osako could soon be performing at the peak of his powers especially considering he is now a experienced campaigner in the top flight of German football, with the 2019/20 campaign set to be his 6th season plying his trade in the Bundesliga.

Flying the flag for Asia in the @Bundesliga_EN, while “Skilling It” at the same time 🌪️🌪️🌪️ Who else is looking forward to seeing 🇯🇵 ace Yuya Osako shine for @werderbremen_en again this season? #SkillingIt #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobe pic.twitter.com/jxQgAkuoUs — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 4, 2019

The former Kashima Antlers man, who was named Japan’s Footballer of the Year in 2018, may not be the flashiest of attackers, but he certainly knows how to showcase his skills despite his fuss-free style of play.

With a couple of quick steps and a deft turn, Osako can usually create just the yard of space he requires to play in a team-mate or fire a shot away.

View this post on Instagram 新シーズンに向けて良いキャンプを送れてます！！ #werder #werderbremen #bundesliga A post shared by Yuya Osako/大迫勇也 (@yuya_osako) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

And, with former talismanic spearhead Max Kruse having now joined Fenerbahce, Bremen could just look to Osako to play an even more pivotal role in the coming campaign.