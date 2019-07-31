Kohfeldt commits to Werder Bremen until 2023

Werder Bremen have announced their highly rated young coach Florian Kohfeldt has signed a new four-year contract.
Florian Kohfeldt has signed a new four-year contract at Werder Bremen, the club announced on Tuesday.
Kohfeldt has transformed Werder’s fortunes since his appointment in October 2017, initially on a temporary basis, steering them away from Bundesliga relegation danger that season and earning a deal until 2021.
After Werder finished eighth and narrowly missed out on European qualification in 2018-19, Kohfeldt has again been rewarded with fresh terms.
“I got a chance here as a young coach in very difficult times and am pleased that we have laid a good foundation in the past two years,” said the 36-year-old.
“I’m convinced this is just the beginning for the club. I’m pleased to continue my work with the coaching team.
#werder pic.twitter.com/CNwNzMRjAA
— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) July 30, 2019
Werder start their 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf on August 17.