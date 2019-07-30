Nagelsmann backs RB Leipzig to challenge Bundesliga status quo

New RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann thinks his team will be able to challenge the Bundesliga dominance of Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig’s new head coach Julian Nagelsmann has spoken in bullish terms about his ambitions for the club ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Nagelsmann, 32, took the helm in June and will lead Leipzig into their second UEFA Champions League campaign after they finished third in the German top flight last term.

The club’s hierarchy will hope he can continue the incredible success he achieved with former side Hoffenheim, and Nagelsmann is upbeat about the squad’s goals in domestic competition.

Speaking at the International Coach Congress in Kassel, he said: “I think we are able to challenge Bayern, but it’s not just about Bayern.

“There are many interesting teams this year, with many new coaches and changes.”