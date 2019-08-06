Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Avenger – Mario Gotze

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, we focus on The Avenger – Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze.

Mario Gotze has been “skilling it” from the time he made his Bundesliga debut as a 17-year-old, and his career has had no shortage of highlights thus far.

The silky-skilled attacker was part of the Dortmund side that won back-to-back titles under Jurgen Klopp from 2010 to 2012, and famously scored the only goal of the 2014 FIFA World Cup final that helped Germany beat Argentina in dramatic fashion.

Find weakness in defence? ☑️

Calculate angle of attack? ☑️

When it comes to "Skilling It", some do it better than others. @BlackYellow's @MarioGoetze is one of them.

But after falling out of favour following a move to Bayern, and then struggling with health issues upon returning to Dortmund, Gotze has certainly had to endure a tough spell in the past few years.

Nonetheless, with those woes behind him, the 27-year-old is certainly back with a vengeance as he looks to reclaim his former standing as one of Germany’s best talents.

While there was plenty of competition for places at the Signal Iduna Park last season, Gotze still managed 26 Bundesliga games and netted seven goals in the process, contributing to his side’s impressive title charge which saw them come up just short on the final day of the season.

With time still on his side, the 2019/20 season could just see play an even bigger role as Dortmund look to finally end Bayern’s strangehold on the Bundesliga crown.