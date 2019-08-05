Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Machine – Serge Gnabry

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, we zoom in on Bayern Munich excitement machine Serge Gnabry.

From claiming a first-team berth from day one, at the expense of legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, to being named Bayern Munich’s Player of the Season after playing an integral role in a 7th consecutive Bundesliga title, it has been quite the first year at the Allianz Arena for Serge Gnabry.

Skilling It in the Bundesliga with Bayern’s Iceman, Investigator & Magician

Having joined Bayern back in 2017, Gnabry was allowed to hone his craft in a two-year loan spell at Hoffenheim and, upon his recall ahead of last season, wasted no time in making an impact.

With ten goals to his name, the 24-year-old was his side’s second top scorer behind only the ever-prolific Robert Lewandowski.

And the terror he inflicts on opponents on either side of the field along with Kingsley Coman was one of the reasons why the club were finally willing to bid farewell to Ribery and Robben, safe in the knowledge that they had found two worthy successors.

In terms of “Skilling It”, the Germany international has no shortage of tricks and flicks but it is the sheer penetration he provides – while delighting the crowd at the same time – that makes him such an excitement machine.

Now that he has a season of playing for Germany’s biggest team under his belt, one can only expect Gnabry to get better in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.