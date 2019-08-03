Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Glove – Manuel Neuer

As FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, we focus on “The Glove” – Bayern Munich’s ever-reliable Manuel Neuer.

Having long been regarded as the world’s best goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer has done well to recover from some frustrating injury woes and reassert himself as Bayern Munich’s No. 1.

After missing almost the entire 2017/18 campaign, Neuer returned last August to play his first Bundesliga match in 341 days and went on to feature in 38 games in all competition, as the Bavarian outfit won both the league and DFB-Pokal.

Now 33 and still relatively young for a goalkeeper, the ex-Schalke man is finally – in his own words – playing “pain-free” and should be an important figure as Bayern not only eye an 8th consecutive Bundesliga crown, but also a first UEFA Champions League success since 2013.

Missing out on a whole season of football does not seem to have had any adverse effects on the Germany international, as he continued to display his trademark agility, authority in the box and excellent shot-stopping last term.

With the Bayern defence undergoing a slight overhaul with Benjamin Parvard and Theo Hernandez arriving over the summer, while Mats Hummels has since departed for Borussia Dortmund, it may take awhile for this new-look backline to gel together.

Nonetheless, with Neuer between the sticks, Bayern have the perfect commander to organise the new troops and ensure the lofty standards at the Allianz Arena are not compromised.