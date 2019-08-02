Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Rocket – Marco Reus

FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the stars that will be “Skilling It” in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, starting with “The Rocket” – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

As the 2019/20 Bundesliga season fast approaches, there will once again be no shortage of famous names gracing the top flight of German football.

Rocket Reus, the marauding Hakimi & Sancho’s dancing feet: Skilling It with Dortmund

And, when it comes to “Skilling It”, not many come close to Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

With 17 goals and eight assists to his name in the 2018/19 campaign, Reus was a key factor behind his team’s ability to push Bayern Munich to the final day of the season before ultimately falling short as they finished two points behind the eventual champions.

When it comes to "Skilling It" in the @Bundesliga_EN, few do it better than the 🚀🚀🚀 "Rocketman" – Marco Reus‼️ After 17 goals last season, how many will @woodyinho get for @BlackYellow in 2019/20???

Dortmund will be looking to challenge for top honours once again in the new season and Reus will almost certaintly play an integral role once more, although what makes him such an excitement machine is the fact that he combines his prolific output with some outrageous skills.

From the time he burst onto the scene a decade ago with Borussia Monchengladbach, the Germany international has shown a penchant for taking on a defender and breaking free with a clever drop of the shoulder or a neat flick.

But, in recent years, the 30-year-old has married that flair with a killer instinct and his mature displays saw him awarded the BVB captaincy last summer.

As he approaches his peak, Reus is now the wise head amidst a young but talented group at the Signal Iduna Park, and the Black and Yellow faithful will continue to expect no shortage of magical moments from their talisman in the coming season.