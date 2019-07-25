Gladbach’s Kramer set for long absence after rupturing ankle ligaments

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Christoph Kramer faces a spell on the sidelines as the Germany international has suffered a serious ankle injury.
Borussia Monchengladbach have announced Christoph Kramer has suffered a serious ankle injury.
The 28-year-old Germany international is likely to miss several months of action after rupturing a ligament.
Gladbach revealed the news in a short statement posted on social media on Wednesday, saying Kramer “will be out for the next while”.
Last season Kramer made 18 Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach, who finished fifth.
Christoph #Kramer has suffered a ruptured ankle ligament and will be out for the next while.
Get well soon! #DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/SPXNufbvGw
— Gladbach (@borussia_en) July 25, 2019