Gladbach’s Kramer set for long absence after rupturing ankle ligaments

Borussia Monchengladbach have announced Christoph Kramer has suffered a serious ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Germany international is likely to miss several months of action after rupturing a ligament.

Gladbach revealed the news in a short statement posted on social media on Wednesday, saying Kramer “will be out for the next while”.

Last season Kramer made 18 Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach, who finished fifth.