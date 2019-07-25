Ivica Olic sees further dominance for Bayern as he puts on coaching hat in Singapore

As he took a brief break from imparting his skills to the next generation, Ivica Olic believes former club Bayern Munich will once again be the team to beat in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

A former Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winner with Bayern, and with 104 caps for Croatia to his name, Olic is certainly a familiar name to many a football fan.

Two years on from hanging up his boots, he now occupies himself by passing on his knowledge but it is not just professionals that the 39-year-old, an assistant coach for Croatia as they reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, works with.

Olic is currently in Singapore leading the training at the Allianz Explorer Camp which runs from July 23 to 26.

The camp, which sees the former forward aided by youth coaches from Bayern, brings together talented children from around the region and offers them the opportunity to represent Asia at the Munich football camp in August.

While he also played in the German top flight for Hamburg and Wolfsburg, Olic is best remembered by most for his three-year stint at the Allianz Arena.

And, having seen his old club claim a 7th consecutive Bundesliga title last season, the Croat believes there is no reason why they cannot do it again in 2019/20.

“FC Bayern is still the strongest team in the German Bundesliga,” he told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“They have a strong team and such a good coaching staff.

“[But] it is becoming interesting as Dortmund is a real contender nowadays with new players coming in as well.”

Dortmund have certainly strengthened this summer with the arrivals of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels and Nico Schulz.

However, Bayern have themselves brought in World Cup winners Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Parvard to bolster the defence, as well as promising young striker Fiete Arp.

For all their domestic dominance, it has been six years since the Bavarian giants tasted continental glory.

So, does their former star believe the UEFA Champions League could be attainable this season with their reinforcements?

“Before we look at the new players, we shouldn’t forget that we also some very, very good players in [Arjen Robben] and [Franck] Ribery,” Olic explained.

“On the other hands, things look much brighter in defence. We’ve gotten two young World Cup [winners], which will definitely make a difference in the backline.

“Potentially, there will be another one or two players coming in ahead of next season and that could make it quite interesting.”