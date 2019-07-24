Ex-Bayern star Olic expects Dortmund to be main Bundesliga challengers again

Ex-Bayern Munich star Ivica Olic believes his former club’s quest for an 8th consecutive Bundesliga title will once again primarily face resistance from rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern’s dominance in the Bundesliga continued last season as they made it seven titles in a row but it was far from plain sailing as they were pushed all the way to the final day of the campaign by Dortmund.

It has been a busy summer for BVB as they have strengthened with the arrivals of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels and Nico Schulz, adding to an already-formidable squad boasting the likes of Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer.

Ribery, fish & Malaysia – Quick-fire questions with Bundesliga great Ivica Olic

While Bayern will still enter the new campaign as title favourites once more, Olic – who won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in 2009/10 – would not be surprised if Dortmund once again mounts a legitimate challenge.

“Dortmund will be the main contender,” he told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview. “Already last season, we saw how close it got at certain points.

“I believe Dortmund even had a nine-point lead at one point but, in the end, it was not enough.

“[The season] is a long process and takes time, but Dortmund is definitely the main contender.

“However, if Bayern manage to get a couple more additions to the team for next season, I still believe they will win an 8th consecutive title in 2019/20.”

Olic was speaking to FOX Sports Asia while taking a break from his coaching duties at the Allianz Explorer Camp in Singapore, which is led by the former Croatia international with support from Bayern youth coaches.

The camp, which runs from July 23 to 26, brings together talented children from around the region and offers the opportunity to represent Asia at the Munich football camp in August.

“I stopped plying football actively two years ago and, since then, I’ve been actively participating in such events,” explained the 39-year-old.

“I’m very happy to be doing just that in Asia, particularly here in Singapore as it’s my first time here, which makes my very happy to join the Allianz Explorer Camp.”

While Olic will spend the next few days casting his eye over potential stars of the future from this part of the world, he has plenty of experience coming up against some talented footballers of his generation from the continent given the Bundesliga’s rich history of Asian imports.

Famous names like Cha Bum-kun, Ali Daei, Shinji Kagawa, and even Thailand’s Withaya Laohakul, have all starred in the top flight of German football over the years.

But is there any particular reason why Asian players and the Bundesliga seems to be a match made in heaven?

“The Bundesliga is definitely interesting for most nations, and Asia is one of those areas of the world,” replied Olic.

“The players from Asia – and I’ve played with a few of them – have very good technical skills and quite a bit of speed.

“Sometimes, all that’s missing is a bit of stealth and power [but] if they can pick up in those areas, we would welcome even more to the Bundesliga.”