LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019 – Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE coverage of the International Champions Cup 2019 match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Bayern Munich go into the match looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-1 loss to Arsenal in their opening game of the preseason in the International Champions Cup on July 17, while Real Madrid will be playing their first game of their preseason.

That means Los Blancos fans could get to see the club’s latest signing Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, part of their $340 million spending spree, in action for the first time in Real Madrid kits on Sunday in the all-European fixture taking place in across the Atlantic. Meanwhile, Bayern could also debut their French World Cup-winning star Benjamin Parvard.

Sunday’s match will be Real’s first game since they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis at the Bernabeu on the last matchday of what was a largely forgettable domestic season for the Madrid club. And they will be hoping to put that memory behind them with a good start to preparations for the new season.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup 2019 will kick off at 8:00 AM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match right here on our Matchday Blog!