Bundesliga defences beware as Robert Lewandowski still feels at peak of powers

The Bundesliga’s defenders have reason to be concerned as Bayern Munich’s record-breaking Robert Lewandowski still feels there is plenty of football left in him.

Lewandowski will turn 31 on August 21, four days after Bayern kick off their 2019/20 league campaign against Hertha Berlin as they look to make it eight Bundesliga crowns in a row.

The Poland international has not been able to stop scoring since moving to Germany nine years ago – initially with Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern in the summer of 2014 – and his tally of 202 goals is the most by any foreigner.

But, while he enters his thirties, Lewandowski – who is also the fifth highest scorer in Bundesliga history – believes he still has plenty of football left in him, which bodes well for Bayern but less so for opposition centre-backs.

“I want to play for another four years,” Lewandowski told the Bundesliga’s official website.

“I don’t feel like I’m about to turn 31.

“I’ll try to make the most of my time, and that means keeping myself in the best shape possible.”

While his greatest asset is arguably his predatory instincts in front of goal, Lewandowski is also known for his stunning physique.

Helped along by the fact that his wife, Anna, is a nutrition specialist, Lewandowski even eats his meals in reverse order – dessert, followed by a main and then finishing off with a starter – in order to burn fat quicker and optimise his energy levels.

“A football career doesn’t last that long,” he explained.

“Everything I do should help me to keep playing.”

Bayern’s pre-season campaign got underway on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, and they are next in action on Saturday when they take on Spanish giants Real Madrid.