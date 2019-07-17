New Real star Luka Jovic credits Eintracht Frankfurt for reigniting love for football

Real Madrid’s big-money summer signing Luka Jovic has revealed that he will always be grateful to former employers Eintracht Frankfurt.

Back in June, Jovic completed his move to Real for a reported €60million after two successful years at Eintracht, where he took no time at all to establish himself as one of the deadliest forwards in the Bundesliga.

He was part of the side that stunned Bayern Munich to win the DFB-Pokal in 2018, before notching an impressive 25 goals in 40 appearances in all competition this past campaign.

While Jovic now has new challenges ahead of him at the Santiago Bernabeu, he credits Eintracht for helping him rediscover his passion for the game when he initially joined on loan from Benfica.

Luka Jovic’s magical skills and goals

“Everything changed when I was able to move to Eintracht Frankfurt,” he told The Players’ Tribune, according to an article on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“I really started to enjoy my football again when I moved here.

“When we won the German Cup in 2018, the whole atmosphere in the stadium and the city was electric. It felt a lot like [Jovic’s first club] Red Star [Belgrade], and I made a lot of friends in Frankfurt that I will keep forever.

“I will always love and appreciate Eintracht, because this is not a club that is about money of expensive players. Instead it is about chemistry and an incredible feeling of togetherness with the supporters.”

The combination of Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic saw Eintracht boast one of the most fearsome attacks in the Bundesliga.

Their success translated to the continental stage too as the Eagles reached last season’s Europa League semi-final before losing in heartbreaking fashion to Chelsea on penalties, which remains the only blemish on Jovic’s time at the Commerzbank-Arena.

“My only regret is the Europa League semi-final against Chelsea,” added the Serb, who finished the campaign as the tournament’s second top scorer with ten goals.

“This is probably one of the only times in my career I cried tears of sadness, and it wasn’t even right after we lost the penalties.

“It was when we were walking off the pitch and I saw the Eintracht supporters in the front row singing our anthem with tears in their eyes, even though we had lost.

“It was a different experience for me, playing for fans who support you even when you lose. That is rare in the world of football, and I am sad to be leaving Frankfurt, because the club changed my career.”