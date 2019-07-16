Bayern snap up Dajaku from Stuttgart

Leon Dajaku, a Germany youth international who has thrived with Stuttgart’s Under-19s, has joined Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have signed young striker Leon Dajaku from Stuttgart.

The 18-year-old Germany youth international has agreed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

“We’re very happy Leon has chosen Bayern,” said Jochen Sauer, head of the FC Bayern Campus.

“We’re convinced he will make great progress at Bayern.”

Dajaku scored 17 goals in 31 appearances for Stuttgart’s Under-19 side last season.

He also played twice in the Bundesliga for the senior side, who were relegated after losing to Union Berlin on away goals in a play-off tie.