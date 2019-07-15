Jurgen Klopp advised Liverpool prospect to extend loan stay in Bundesliga

Marko Krujic decided to extend his time at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin for a second season after consulting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Grujic was regarded as a bright prospect when he first moved to Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, but has largely spent the past few years out on loan.

Last term, the Serbia international showed glimpses of his quality with Hertha but, at the age of 23, might have felt that the time was right to challenge for a place in the Liverpool first team.

But having spoken to Klopp, who had no shortage of experience playing in the Bundesliga, the decision was made for Grujic to hone his craft in Germany for another season at least.

“I spent a few days in Liverpool for medical tests at the end of the season,” the midfielder told Bild, according to an article on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“We sat down together and talked about my plans.

“I have a contract with Liverpool until 2023, but we had a similar view: I was only able to call on 50 per cent of my abilities at Hertha. Niggling injuries set me back.

“He [Klopp] thought, and I agreed, it would be better for my development to spend another year in the Bundesliga.”

Despite being hampered by injury, Grujic still managed to net five goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances and would have probably garnered plenty of interest from around the competition had he not set his heart of working with Ante Covic, who was promoted from reserve coach to the top job at Hertha.

“Ante was the first person at Hertha to get in touch last summer,” explained Grujic. “He explained what Hertha have planned for me and how I can make the most of my potential here.

“He was also a big reason why I really wanted to stay this summer.

“I’m really happy now that he’s my coach.”

And, while the target should still be to one day establish himself at Anfield, Grujic believes he still has something to accomplish with Hertha in the coming season after last term’s 11th-place finish.

He added: “We can achieve more. We’re capable of finishing in and around the top seven.

“It’s another reason why I didn’t want to leave. I have unfinished business at Hertha.”