No one-hit wonder, Jadon Sancho can’t wait to prove doubters wrong

Jadon Sancho may have emerged as one of world football’s hottest talents last season but he is already determined to maintain his lofty levels of performances when the new Bundesliga campaign gets underway.

Still only 19, Sancho notched 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season as Borussia Dortmund came up just short in pipping Bayern Munich to the title.

There was reportedly plenty of interest in Sancho’s services all across Europe this summer but it looks as though he will be staying on at Signal Iduna Park for another year at least.

And, with expectations ever increasing, the level-headed Sancho knows he cannot afford to let his standards slip.

“It’s crazy what’s happened because I’m still only 19 and things like that usually happen when you’re 23 or 24,” he told SoccerBible, according to an article on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“People are waiting for me to dip so they can say I’m a one-hit wonder.

“I just need to keep playing and hope I stay clear of injuries.

“I just have to keep working hard and helping the team. That’s the main thing.”

Sancho took the bold decision to leave Premier League giants Manchester City at the tender age of 17 in search of regular first-team football, which has since been proven to have been a wise choice.

“When I left City, people doubted me,” explained the England international.

“They said: ‘Oh, you shouldn’t leave [City manager] Pep Guardiola.’ But I thought it was best for me.

“I’ll always love Pep and the club because they signed me from Watford and helped me to develop into who I am today, and of course I’m grateful to Dortmund.

“I’ve been able to take the next step here.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey so far.”