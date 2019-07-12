Reus welcomes Hummels return to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is expecting an instant impact from summer signing Mats Hummels following the latter’s return to Signal Iduna Park.

After winning the Bundesliga in his past three seasons with Bayern Munich, Hummels sealed a homecoming to the club where he first made a name for himself as one of Europe’s premier centre-backs.

In his first spell with Dortmund, Hummels was part of the side that won the league in back-to-back campaigns under Jurgen Klopp, forming a formidable partnership alongside Neven Subotic in the heart of defence.

Having come so close to pipping Bayern to the title last season, Dortmund will be looking to go one better in the 2019/20 campaign and Reus is expecting Hummels to play a pivotal role in that quest.

“He has unbelievable quality,” Reus told kicker, according to an article on the official Bundesliga website.

“We expect a lot from him.

“It’s always a big help when you have players in the team who bring certain personalities to the side.”

The transfer was smoothened out by the rise of Niklas Sule, who emerged as Bayern’s first-choice centre-back last season to leave Hummels battling it out with former partner Jerome Boateng for the other berth.

Nonetheless, Reus believes both have their strengths and does not see the need to argue over who is the better player.

“Mats and Niklas are both fantastic central defenders,” added the Germany international.

“They possess all the necessary qualities: they’re good in the tackle and in the build-up.

“Niklas is perhaps a bit faster than Mats, but Mats has a better eye for his opponent and is better in the build-up.

“It’s not a debate we need to enter into, though: both are very good.”

It has been a busy summer for Dortmund with Hummels just one of several big-name signings, along with Belgian wizard Thorgan Hazard, former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Julian Brandt and left-back Nico Schulz.

Having issued such a statement of ambition, Reus is aware that Dortmund must be looking to better last season’s performances.

“We’ve been busy in the transfer market and made a big step forward last season,” added the 30-year-old.

“Our aim should be to challenge for the title again, and go further in the DFB Cup and Champions League – but it’s down to us.”