Bayern Munich starlet Arp looking to learn from ‘complete’ Lewandowski

Bayern Munich’s new arrival Fiete Arp believes he has the best role model to learn from in Bundesliga record holder Robert Lewandowski.

Arp recently completed his move to the Allianz Arena from 2. Bundesliga outfit Hamburg, with the transfer having initially been confirmed by the two clubs back in February.

Still only 19, Arp became the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Bundesliga when he made his professional debut while Hamburg were still in the top flight of German football, and is widely regarded as one of his country’s top prospects.

One might assume that – as one of just two out-and-out strikers currently at Bayern coach Niko Kovac’s disposal – Arp could receive his fair share of exposure at the reigning champions in the coming campaign, although Lewandowski’s supreme durability means that the reality could see the youngster having to bide his time.

Nonetheless, the former Hamburg man believes there is no better man – especially one who happens to be the Bundesliga’s record foreign scorer with 202 goals to his name – to be learning from as he looks to take his game to the next level.

“With Robert Lewandowski, I’ve got one of the best strikers by my side,” Arp was quoted as saying to Bild, in an article on the official Bundesliga website.

“He’s a very complete player.

“I can watch him a lot and I want to pick up some tips from him – that’s why he’s the perfect player for me.

“Of course I want to learn from him.”

When the transfer was initially agreed earlier this year, there was also the prospect that Arp could spent another year at his boyhood club and only join Bayern ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, the Germany U-19 international was certainly in no mood to wait any longer, even joining the reserves for training a week before first-team players were due to return for pre-season.

“I started earlier and got to know some of my first team-mates,” he added. “I see my future with this club so I have to get to know everybody first.

“I must develop here in order to belong next to these class players.

“Of course, it’s obvious straight away with the training centre that some things are on a different level [from Hamburg].

“The ambitions are different.

“These colours, within a few days, you start to identify with them. It’s difficult to put into words how huge a club this is.”