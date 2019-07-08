Bayern ‘waiting for dominoes to fall’ in transfer market

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge knows Bayern Munich still have work to do in the transfer market but he is in no rush.

Bayern Munich are taking a patient approach in the transfer market, confident they can still compete, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Bundesliga champions have already brought in Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, the latter in a club-record €80million deal.

But further recruitments are needed, particularly with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben having departed, and Bayern have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of the likes of Leroy Sane.

Club chairman Rummenigge remains confident, though, content to maintain a watching brief for the time being.

“Internationally, the competition is greater and the market has become more global,” he told a news conference. “Nevertheless, Bayern still have much to offer. We have a beautiful city, a nice stadium.

“But you have to say the buzz is different. We are speaking in the nine-digit range almost as if it is normal.

“There are almost two months left until the transfer market closes, and these two months will bring many more uncertainties.

“Everything is waiting for the dominoes to fall and then there will be this effect. Then let’s wait and see what Bayern will do.”

Asked specifically about top target Sane, Rummenigge said: “The status is that he comes back from vacation this week and did not want to talk during the vacation time.

“Now you will have to wait in peace and quiet to see if something moves in this direction.

“It is well known that we are still looking for a wide player. We lost Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, two players who have shaped the face of Bayern.”

Bayern must also take care of the future of stalwart Manuel Neuer, whose agent has questioned the club’s ambition.

However, Rummenigge defended the Germany goalkeeper.

“I had a telephone call with Manuel Neuer this morning,” he said. “Thomas Kroth [Neuer’s agent] was not his mouthpiece, this was a purely private opinion of Kroth.

“We took note of that, I found it a bit strange. So far, we have always had a serious and good relationship with him.”

Rummenigge added: “It is very important that we work with a clear mind, a cool head and patience. I am not nervous in any way, nor are my colleagues.

“At the end of the day, we will have a team that will compete very, very competitively in all three competitions. We will have to make some transfers, but our goals do not change.

“We have brought in top people like Lucas and Pavard. I do not want to lower expectations. I can tell our fans not to worry about having a team that will not do a great job.”