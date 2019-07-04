BREAKING: Arjen Robben retires from professional football

Bayern Munich legend and former Real Madrid & Chelsea star Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football.

Robben started his career at FC Groningen before moving on to PSV Eindhoven in 2002. The Dutch winger moved to Chelsea where he spent three years between 2004 and 2007 before a high profile move to Real Madrid. He joined the German champions in 2009 and went on to spend 10 glorious years with them.

The 35-year-old was linked with various clubs after announcing that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of this season, but he eventually decided to hang his boots. In a 19-year long career, Robben won league titles in three different countries and won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern as well.

He helped the Netherlands to FIFA World Cup 2019 final as well where the Dutch went down to eventual champions Spain. All in all, in 606 appearances, the winger scored 210 goals.