OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich confirm the signings of World Cup winning duo

Bayern Munich have completed three big signings, and have announced them together, ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

The club have confirmed the signings of Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez and Jann-Fiete Arp in a bid to challenge for continental glory in the coming season.

The big signings have come in defence, with the signatures of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard confirmed, both of whom played a huge part in France’s FIFA World Cup triumph last year in Russia.

That covers both the full back positions for Bayern Munich, with Hernandez versatile enough to fill in even into central defence for his club.

Apart from the duo, the Bavarians have also confirmed the signing of Jann-Fiete Arp, who is a forward with some serious talent. The 19-year-old is expected to be groomed into the next big star at the club.

Benjamin Pavard also has Bundesliga experience having played at Stuttgart, and was a major part of the World Cup winning team last year. The Frenchman can slot in at centre back, but is primarily a right back.