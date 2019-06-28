Bayern Munich’s 2019-20 Bundesliga fixtures in full

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich start their title defence at home to Hertha Berlin on August 16, and round off their season at Wolfsburg.

After a difficult start to his Bayern tenure, Niko Kovac heads into his second season at Allianz Arena having led the club to a domestic double in 2018-19.

After taking on Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup on August 3, Bayern face lower-league side Energie Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal before kicking off the Bundesliga season with a home clash against Hertha, who finished 11th last term and are now under the tutelage of Ante Covic.

Dortmund led the way for much of the Bundesliga campaign, only to be overtaken in the end by Bayern, and Lucien Favre’s side visit Munich in the first Der Klassiker of the season in November, with the return fixture scheduled for early April – a clash that could well prove pivotal in the title race.

August 16: Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin (20:30)

August 23-25: Schalke v Bayern Munich (TBC)

August 30 – September 1: Bayern Munich v Mainz (TBC)

September 13-15: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (TBC)

September 20-23: Bayern Munich v Cologne (TBC)

September 27-29: Paderborn v Bayern Munich (TBC)

October 4-6: Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim (TBC)

October 18-20: Augsburg v Bayern Munich (TBC)

October 25-27: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin (TBC)

November 1-3: Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich (TBC)

November 8-10: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (TBC)

November 22-24: Fortuna Dusseldorf v Bayern Munich (TBC)

November 29 – December 2: Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (TBC)

December 6-8: Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich (TBC)

December 13-15: Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen (TBC)

December 17-18: Freiburg v Bayern Munich (TBC)

December 20-22: Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg (TBC)

January 17-20: Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich (TBC)

January 24-27: Bayern Munich v Schalke (TBC)

January 31 – February 3: Mainz v Bayern Munich (TBC)

February 7-10: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (TBC)

February 14-17: Cologne v Bayern Munich (TBC)

February 21-24: Bayern Munich v Paderborn (TBC)

February 28 – March 2: Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich (TBC)

March 6-9: Bayern Munich v Augsburg (TBC)

March 13-16: Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (TBC)

March 20-22: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (TBC)

April 3-6: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (TBC)

April 11-13: Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf (TBC)

April 17-20: Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (TBC)

April 24-27: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach (TBC)

May 2-4: Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich (TBC)

May 9: Bayern Munich v Freiburg (15:30)

May 16: Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich (15:30)