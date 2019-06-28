Bayern Munich welcome Hertha Berlin for the opening fixture of the 2019-20 season, while newcomers Union Berlin tackle RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich will launch their Bundesliga title defence with a home match against Hertha Berlin.

That match gets the campaign under way on Friday, August 16, and was announced when the new season’s fixtures were released on Friday.

The champions head to Schalke on the second weekend before returning to the Allianz Arena to face Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund, who faded badly in the second half of last term, could field new signings Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz in their first outing at home to Augsburg.

Lucien Favre’s side then meet two promoted sides in Cologne and Union Berlin. Union Berlin’s top-flight debut begins with a visit from Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig.

Leipzig’s other early opponents include Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt and a team that narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga top four in 2018-19, Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund kept the title race alive until the final day last season and will view their two Der Klassiker dates against Bayern as crucial to mounting another challenge.

The initial encounter takes place in Bavaria between November 8 and 10, with the reverse fixture scheduled for April 3-6.

Before then – on the last weekend in October – comes the first Ruhr derby as Dortmund look to atone for their costly April loss to close rivals Schalke.

Other opening weekend fixtures see Bayer Leverkusen entertain promoted Paderborn, with Werder Bremen welcoming Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner goes to Gladbach for his first Bundesliga match in charge of Schalke.

So it shall begin Which encounter catches your eye? pic.twitter.com/CpjCIBoFrg — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 28, 2019

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Paderborn

Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke

Wolfsburg v Cologne

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Freiburg v Mainz

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig