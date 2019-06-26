Reports: Bayern Munich line up Barcelona star as Robben and Ribery replacement

Bayern Munich have had to deal with the departures of veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and are planning to replace them with talented names.

But getting those talented players will be no easy task, as the Bavarians are finding out. The Bundesliga Champions made news for their interest in Leroy Sane, but it appears that the German does not want to go back to his home country.

Sane has found instant success at Manchester City, and despite not playing a lot of football last season, seems to believe in the plans of manager Pep Guardiola.

As a result, Bayern have been forced to look elsewhere, and seem to have found the right man in Ousmane Dembele, Kicker reports.

Dembele was rumoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in this transfer window as a possible makeweight in the transfer of Neymar, however he could end up going to the German giants instead.

Dembele is very much ‘Plan B’ for Bayern, per the report, however he would be a very decent replacement if Sane does not choose to make it to Munich.

As for Barcelona, they are close to sealing a transfer for Neymar anyway, while Antoine Griezmann is also reportedly heading over to the Nou Camp.