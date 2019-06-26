Hazard cannot wait to create better memories at ‘best’ stadium in Europe

Borussia Dortmund’s new signing Thorgan Hazard is relishing the prospect of creating new and better memories at a stadium whose atmosphere he regards as the “best in Europe”.

After five fruitful years with Borussia Monchengladbach, Hazard is about to embark on a new challenge having signed for Dortmund, who are looking to mount another Bundesliga title charge in 2019/20 after losing out to Bayern Munich on the final day of last season.

Following that disappointment, BVB wasted no time in reinforcing and Hazard is just one of four new faces – along with playmaker Julian Brandt, centre-back Mats Hummels and left-back Nico Schulz – that have already arrived at the Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund are renowned for their passionate supporters that always create an intimidating atmosphere for visiting opposition sides, and Hazard is looking forward to being on the other side of the fence from now on.

“So far, I don’t have good memories of this stadium,” he told BVB.tv. “I think I’ve always lost here.

“Now I hope that changes.

“The atmosphere, with so many fans… I think it’s the best in Europe.”

Now reunited with coach Lucien Favre, the man that first brought him to the Bundesliga initially on loan from Chelsea, Hazard will be setting his sights on rewarding the Dortmund faithful with silverware, which has eluded them since their DFB-Pokal triumph in 2017.

“Dortmund is just a massive club, with great fans and a great team,” the Belgium international added.

“I know the coach, we worked together at Borusia Monchengladbach. So I’m very happy to be here, and I hope we can win titles together.

“The DFB Cup of the Bundesliga, I know the fans would like that a lot.”

Hazard recorded ten goals and ten assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, and will be a welcome addition to a fearsome Dortmund attack already boasting the likes of Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer.