Reports: Sarpreet Singh set to become first Bayern Munich player of Indian origin

Sarpreet Singh, a New Zealand player of Indian origin, is set to sign with Bayern Munich shortly if reports are to be believed.

Singh, 20, is on the cusp of signing for Bayern Munich according to a report by Bild.

The player, who plays for New Zealand team Wellington Phoenix, is being signed on to the Bayern Munich II team that will participate in the third division of German football in 2019/20.

However, there is also a sense that he may be involved in with first team at some point of time. The move has been, thus far, shrouded in secrecy as Munich want to avoid unnecessary hype around the acquisition.

Wellington Phoenix & New Zealand's attacking midfielder Sarpreet Singh (20) is at Säbener Straße. In case of a signing, the player will play for FCB II but is considered as a perspective player for the 1st team. Secrecy around the player as Bayern wanted to avoid the hype [Bild] pic.twitter.com/og3g26Mdc5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 24, 2019

A photograph of the player, holding up a Munich jersey with his name and the number 10 emblazoned on the back, is also making the rounds around social media, lending further credibility to the report.

Singh made 28 appearances for Wellington Phoenix in the 2018/19 season, scoring 5 goals and setting up 8 more. He plays exclusively through the middle for the team, as an attacking midfielder.

Born to Indian parents, Singh has turned out for the New Zealand U-20 eleven times and has been capped four times by the senior team as well.

You can see the picture below: