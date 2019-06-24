Serge Gnabry: From West Brom reject to Bayern Munich Player of the Season

It is quite remarkable to think that Bayern Munich’s newly-crowned Player of the Season Serge Gnabry was once deemed to be not good enough to play for West Brom.

It was back at the start of the 2015/16 season when Gnabry – then a promising talent at Arsenal – was sent out on loan to West Brom, only to make a solitary Premier League appearance as then coach Tony Pulis claimed he was not “at that [required] level to play”.

Desperate for first-team football, the Stuttgart native opted to return to his homeland initially with Werder Bremen, where an 11-goal campaign convinced Bayern to fork out €8million for his services.

Bayern Munich Player of the Year Serge Gnabry’s TOP 5 Goals

After another season on loan at Hoffenheim which again reaped a double-digit goal tally, Gnabry finally got his break at the Allianz Arena and that fee they Bayern forked out is now looking like a real bargain.

Forcing his way into Niko Kovac’s starting XI – at the expense of more-illustrious names such as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben – Gnabry emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most-dangerous attackers and scored ten goals as his side claimed a 7th consecutive league crown.

And, completing what has been a remarkable rise less than three years after being told he was not good enough to play for West Brom, who now ply their trade in the English second tier, Gnabry was on Saturday named Bayern’s Player of the Season.