Arsenal star slams former Premier League side for not starting ex-teammate

Serge Gnabry was at Arsenal not too long ago, but has largely been on the periphery for much of his career. Until now, of course.

The German is an integral part of the Bayern Munich squad, and has emerged as one of the top players at the club this past season following some terrific performances.

So good in fact, that he was voted the player of the season for Bayern, in a campaign where they lifted the Bundesliga trophy once again.

Fans have been congratulating Gnabry for his deserved win, but one of his former teammates at Arsenal ensured that he not only congratulated his buddy, but also took a pot shot at a former Premier League side along the way.

Not good enough to play for West Brom though🙄🙄 Congrats my bro I always knew you were the best 🌟@SergeGnabry https://t.co/dTYrcPjRay — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 22, 2019

Hector Bellerin clearly doesn’t believe West Bromwich Albion did the right thing by not playing the winger during his loan spell from Arsenal back in the 2015-16 season.

In fact, Gnabry played just once for West Brom that season, and failed to light up the Premier League during his time in England.