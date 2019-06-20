RB Leipzig troll Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for angry 2006 World Cup gesture

Zinedine Zidane may be Real Madrid manager now, but the Frenchman was a player par excellence for his country and might just have won the 2006 World Cup to add to his 1998 triumph.

France reached the final in 2006, but fell short after losing to Italy, and it was Zidane who infamously got himself sent off for head butting Marco Materazzi.

As big as that moment was in world football, another incident involving the legend has been highlighted by German club RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side shared a hilarious moment from the 2006 FIFA World Cup, when France played Korea Republic at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, in a game that ended 1-1.

Apparently, Zidane kicked the changing room door in anger after the frustrating result, resulting in it having a massive dent!

Perhaps more surprisingly, the club managed to keep the door, and even preserved the dent, sharing the iconic image on Facebook to show everyone just how strong Zidane really was.

A pretty good story indeed, and perhaps proof that the Real Madrid boss can find it difficult to control his temper at times.

As far as fans are concerned, we shouldn’t be complaining. We just got another iconic memory of the legendary Zidane from his playing days.