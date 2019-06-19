Official: Korea Republic youngster Jeong Woo-yeong joins Freiburg from Bayern Munich

It has been a day of outgoings for Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions confirmed the departure of Mats Hummels to Borussia Dortmund earlier. They also confirmed the exit of Korea Republic youth star Jeong Woo-yeong.

Korea Republic U-20 international Jeong Woo-yeong has signed for Bundesliga side SC Freiburg from Bayern Munich. The youngster, who plays as a forward, scored thirteen goals in thirty-one appearances for Bayern Munich’s reserve team in the Regionalliga Bayern during the 2018/19 season.

Jochen Saier, SC Freiburg’s sporting director talked about Jeong Woo-yeong’s talents while stating that they want to make the 19-year-old a complete Bundesliga player.

“Wooyeong is one of South Korea’s greatest talents. His joy in playing and his good feeling for situations and spaces are very remarkable for his still young age. Now we want to work together to make him a complete Bundesliga player. The time will be given to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the youngster himself addressed his move to Freiburg, thanking Bayern in the process:

“I am very much looking forward to the new challenge and would like to thank FC Bayern for making this step possible. The SC Freiburg is a great address for young talents. I want to evolve and help us to have a successful season,” said Woo-yeong.

The former Bayern Munich youth product, who made his league debut in 2019, will wear the number ’29’ for his new team.

