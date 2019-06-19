Official: Bayern Munich World Cup winner to return to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have confirmed that one their top stars has decided to re-join his former club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Bavarians took to Twitter to reveal that there was not only truth in the rumours, but that the deal has officially been completed, with Hummels set to leave.

Official: Mats Hummels is set to join Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/FgV4Bjopfl — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 19, 2019

Not too much seems to be clear at this moment of time in terms of proper valuation or contract details, but reports have suggested that a three-year deal may have been accepted by the German.

Hummels enjoyed a successful spell at Dortmund from 2009 to 2016, before leaving the club for Bayern Munich to add to his trophies, and after a three-year stint there, has come back to his former side.

The defender has won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014, and though he hasn’t won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with Bayern Munich, he did win the Bundesliga all three years while at the Allianz Arena.

Hummels was recently left out of the German squad by manager Joachim Low in order to focus on youth, and a similar idea may be responsible for Bayern letting him leave this summer.