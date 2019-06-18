The next Luka Jovic? Get to know Dejan Joveljic

It was only recently that Eintracht Frankfurt bade farewell to star forward Luka Jovic as he sealed a big-money move to Real Madrid but the Bundesliga outfit could have already unearthed his successor.

After a stunning season that saw Jovic net 27 goals in 48 games in all competition for Eintracht, La Liga giants Real swooped for the Serb and made him the most-expensive striker in their history as they forked out a reported €60million for his services.

Given his undoubted talent and the chemistry he had up front alongside Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, it seems only natural that the Eagles will sorely miss him next season.

Luka Jovic’s magical skills and goals

But Eintracht have wasted no time in bringing in a player they believe could be Jovic’s successor and Dejan Joveljic has remarkable similarities to the former.

In a profile on the Bundesliga’s official website, Joveljic was identified as a bright young talent equally adept on either foot – characteristics that could easily be used to describe Jovic.

Curiously enough, Jovic and Joveljic were also both born in Bijeljina – in present day Bosnia-Herzegovina – and came through the ranks of Red Star Belgrade.

Nonetheless, while Jovic arrived in the Bundesliga via Portuguese club Benfica, Joveljic’s form in his homeland, which has seen him net 14 goals in 28 appearances in all competition, has convinced Eintracht that he is ready to perform in one of Europe’s top leagues.

“Dejan’s a very good centre forward who’s versatile and also able to play as a wide attacker,” said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic.

“Obviously, he’s still young and still has things to learn, but we’re very optimistic that he’ll settle quickly here in Frankfurt.”