14-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko to play for Borussia Dortmund U-19s in 2019/20

Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko will take another step closer to first-team football in the 2019/20 campaign following promotion to their Under-19 squad.

In a feature on the Bundesliga’s official website, it was confirmed that Moukoko – still only 14 – will be playing for BVB at U-19 level next season.

It marks a remarkable rise through the ranks for the Cameroon-born attacker who first came to the fore in October 2017 when, at the age of 12, he netted a brace in a U-17 Revierderby as Dortmund came from three goals down to hold archrivals Schalke to a 4-4 draw.

Moukoko ended that season with 40 goals and has not looked back since, promising to be the next in a long of talents to emerge at Signal Iduna Park.

Get to know: Borussia Dortmund new signing Thorgan Hazard

“Youssoufa has now reached the age in which he is allowed to play in the U-19 team,” Dortmund youth chief Lars Ricken told BILD.

“We see this as the right year for him to play in this age group, which corresponds to his performance.

“He’s scored a lot of goals, is very inquisitive, hungry for success, hardworking and always comes with a smile that distinguishes him, that’s what we look at.

“The tools are there.”

As things stand, Nuri Sahin remains the youngest player to appear both for Dortmund and in the Bundesliga having made his debut at 16 years, 11 months and one day, although Moukoko could just be eyeing that slice of history in a couple of years.