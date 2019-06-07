Bundesliga |

WATCH: James Rodriguez’s two brilliant Bundesliga years at Bayern Munich

Gabriel Tan

After two successful seasons at Bayern Munich, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Colombia star James Rodriguez’s time at the Allianz Arena has come to an end.

After initially moving to the Bundesliga on loan from Real Madrid, Bayern have decided against exercising an option to permanently secure the services of James, who leaves the club having netted 15 goals in 67 appearances and with two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal to his name.

It may not have been the longest of stints in German football but the talented playmaker, who elevated himself to world-class status following his standout displays at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, did give fans plenty of memorable moments.

James celebrates a goal against rivals Dortmund last season.

And, as the Bundesliga bids farewell to one of their bona fide superstars, we take a look back at all of James’ brilliance over the past two seasons.

James Rodriguez: Two years of Bundesliga brilliance

