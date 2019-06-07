WATCH: James Rodriguez’s two brilliant Bundesliga years at Bayern Munich

After two successful seasons at Bayern Munich, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Colombia star James Rodriguez’s time at the Allianz Arena has come to an end.

After initially moving to the Bundesliga on loan from Real Madrid, Bayern have decided against exercising an option to permanently secure the services of James, who leaves the club having netted 15 goals in 67 appearances and with two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal to his name.

“I am very grateful to the club & the fans, who always showed us tremendous support. It’s been an unforgettable two years in Munich & I have always felt happy here. I will treasure all the memories I have of my time here & I wish #FCBayern all the best for the future!” 🗨️ James pic.twitter.com/ToSIITUt9K — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 5, 2019

It may not have been the longest of stints in German football but the talented playmaker, who elevated himself to world-class status following his standout displays at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, did give fans plenty of memorable moments.

And, as the Bundesliga bids farewell to one of their bona fide superstars, we take a look back at all of James’ brilliance over the past two seasons.

James Rodriguez: Two years of Bundesliga brilliance