Renato Sanches running out of patience at Bayern Munich

Having ruled out another loan spell, a “disappointed” Renato Sanches is weighing up his future at Bayern Munich.

Renato Sanches is considering leaving Bayern Munich on a permanent basis after growing frustrated with a lack of playing time.

Signed ahead of an outstanding Euro 2016, midfielder Sanches has struggled to hit the heights expected of him since swapping Benfica for the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old started only six times in all competitions this term and failed to figure in Niko Kovac’s XI after November.

An unsuccessful spell with Swansea City in 2017-18 did little to advance a stagnating career and the Portugal international is not willing to entertain another a short-term stint away from Allianz Arena.

“I don’t want to go on loan again. If I leave, it will be leave completely,” Sanches told Sport Bild.

“I want to play more. I don’t know if it makes sense to try again in Munich. I played too little, I’m disappointed.

“All the young players like Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman play, it’s only me that doesn’t.

“I’ve shown in training that I’m a good player. I think I got the fewest chances of the young players.”

Sanches made three appearances for Portugal during the group stage of the Nations League but was overlooked for Fernando Santos’ latest squad.