WATCH: From Frankfurt to Madrid – Luka Jovic’s magical skills and goals

After a stunning season with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, Luka Jovic has sealed a huge move to Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly for an initial fee of €65million.

The move was announced by Eintracht on Tuesday afternoon and comes just months after they have themselves secured his services on a permanent basis, having initially brought him to the Commerzbank-Arena on loan from Benfica.

The Serbian sensation certainly had a campaign to remember as he netted 17 goals to finish as joint-third highest scorer in the competition, also earning recognition by being voted into the official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Still only 21, Jovic can lay claim to being the youngest player to ever score five times in a single match in German football’s top flight – a feat he achieved last October against Fortuna Dusseldorf – and he leaves Frankfurt with an excellent record of 36 goals in 75 appearances in all competition.

As Jovic embarks on a new chapter in his career, there can be no better time to look back on the magic he produced in the Bundesliga.

Luka Jovic’s magical skills and goals