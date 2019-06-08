WATCH: 18 clubs, 18 saves – the best of the Bundesliga goalkeepers in 2018/19

As we continue to digest what proved to be a captivating 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, we look back at the best saves from each of the 18 teams in the competition.

After an enthralling season, it was Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp who was named as No. 1 in the official Bundesliga Team of the Season, while – statistically – RB Leipzig custodian Peter Gulacsi finished top of a list that also saw the likes of Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) and Michael Esser (Hannover) feature prominently.

But, when it came to producing a single moment of brilliance, each goalkeeper of the 18 clubs had their fair share of highlights and it is time now to give the shot-stoppers their time in the spotlight.

From Roman Burki’s outstanding triple save, Manuel Neuer denying Hoffenheim from point-blank range, Yann Sommer displaying fingers of steel and Gulacsi’s one-handed tip-over, here are the 18 saves from 18 clubs in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

Which one do YOU think was the best?

18 Clubs, 18 Saves: Bundesliga’s best in 2018/19