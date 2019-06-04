WATCH: Thorgan Hazard, a new dimension to the Dortmund attack

Borussia Dortmund’s already formidable attack is set to have an extra dimension next season in the form of new signing Thorgan Hazard.

While they narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title in 2018/19, finishing just two points behind champions Bayern Munich, Dortmund can largely be proud of what they achieved this past season.

With 81 goals, they boasted the second-best attack in the competition and they are only going to get more dangerous next term with the arrival of Hazard.

Get to know: Borussia Dortmund new signing Thorgan Hazard

The Belgian is one of three summer signings that have already been secured, along with attacking midfielder Julian Brandt and left-back Nico Schulz from Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim respectively.

Quick, nimble and ruthless in front of goal, Hazard established himself as a star of the Bundesliga in the five years he spent at Gladbach.

“I am so excited to enter this new chapter of my career. BVB is an amazing club and I am so proud to be a part of it. I am especially looking forward to these great fans and the atmosphere in the stadium. Heja BVB” IG 📸: @HazardThorgan8 pic.twitter.com/UoplYYN4h5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 25, 2019

The most recent season saw him produce his best-ever campaign as he was directly involved in 20 of his former team’s 55 goals, hitting the back of the net ten times and weighing in with a further ten assists.

With Dortmund already boasting the likes of Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer, Mario Gotze and Jacob Bruun Larsen, competition for first-team spots will be high in 2019/20 and it will be interesting to see how coach Lucien Favre fits all his talent into his starting XI.

But one thing that is certain is that, with the arrival of Hazard, BVB will only be stronger as they look to end Bayern’s seven-year stranglehold on the Meisterschale.